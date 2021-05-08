NBA Injuries: 76ers' Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, Hawks' DeAndre Hunter

Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid are questionable on Saturday, and DeAndre Hunter is a game-time decision on Monday.

Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid Questionable for Saturday:

The 76ers are hosting the lowly Pistons (15th seed in Eastern Conference) and may be without their two superstars on Saturday. Making sure they are all healthy just a few weeks before the regular season ends and playing an inferior team would make a lot of sense.

Simmons is listed as having a back issue, and Embiid is once again on the injury report for "injury recovery."

The 76ers are 9.5 favorites, according to FanDuel.

DeAndre Hunter Game-Time Decision for the Atlanta Hawks on Monday:

DeAndre Hunter started the year out having an incredible second season in the NBA and is currently averaging 16.0 points and 5.1 rebounds on the season, but has only played in 20 games.

The forward out of Virginia has played sparingly over the last three months and has not played since March 24.

The Hawks will play the Wizards on Monday, and it is possible (if the Wizards win over the Pacers on Saturday) that the Wizards will already be ahead of the Pacers for the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.

