Injury Update About Caris LeVert From Pacers

NBA Injuries: Big Update About Caris LeVert After Missing Games Against The Hornets, Wizards, Heat And Bucks
The Indiana Pacers gave an update about Caris LeVert on Monday. The star shooting guard has missed the first four games of the season against the Hornets, Wizards, Heat And Bucks.
In those four games, the team is 1-3 and has clearly missed LeVert who has been out with a back injury.
On Tuesday, the Pacers gave an update on LeVert and their tweet can be seen embedded below.
LeVert returned to practice, but head coach Rick Carlisle does not know when he will play in games.
LeVert also spoke, and what he said can be seen embedded below.
“It felt good to get back out there with my teammates…" LeVert said via the Pacers. "I’m trusting the coaches and medical staff, but I’m ready to go. I feel good."
