NBA Injuries: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton Status

The Bucks will have Giannis Antetokounpo, but will not have Khris Middleton on Wednesday evening.

The Eastern Conference Playoff race is heating up, and teams like the Indiana Pacers and Washington Wizards are jockeying for positioning at the conference's bottom. The heavy hitters in the 76ers, Bucks and Nets are fighting for the top spots.

After the Bucks beat the Nets 124-118 on Tuesday, they have very little time to celebrate as they head to play the red-hot Washington Wizards on Wednesday.

A loss for the Pacers to the Kings and a win for the Wizards over the Bucks would have the Wizards officially leap-frogging the Pacers in the standing to claim the ninth seed.

For the game, the Bucks will have two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounpo in action, who is listed as probable even though he showed up on the injury report with a thigh issue.

Meanwhile, a key Bucks player will be missing the game in Khris Middleton. After being listed as doubtful with a knee issue, he is now officially listed as out for Wednesday's game.

The Bucks are 4-point favorites, according to FanDuel

