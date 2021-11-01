Skip to main content
    November 1, 2021
    NBA Injuries: Caris LeVert's Status For Spurs-Pacers Game On Monday
    Caris LeVert is questionable for their game against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday.
    The Indiana Pacers finally got star shooting guard Caris LeVert back into the lineup on Saturday night against the Toronto Raptors. 

    He had missed the first six games of the new season with a back injury, but was able to make his season-debut in front of the home crowd. 

    For the game on Monday between the San Antonio Spurs and Pacers LeVert is listed as questionable. 

    His status for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from Tony East of Forbes. 

