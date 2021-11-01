Publish date:
NBA Injuries: Malcolm Brogdon's Status For Spurs-Pacers Game
Malcolm Brogdon is questionable for the Indiana Pacers in their game against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday.
The Indiana Pacers have been without their star point guard Malcolm Brogdon for the last two games against the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors.
Both games were losses (one on the road and one at home), and the Pacers are in the midst of a four-game losing streak.
For Monday night's game against the San Antonio Spurs Brogdon has been listed as questionable
Read More
His status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from Tony East of Forbes.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.