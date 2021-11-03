Nerlens Noel's Official Status For Knicks-Pacers Game

Nerlens Noel will be available for the New York Knicks when they visit the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis on Wednesday evening.

The status of Noel for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

This will be Noel's first game of the new season.

The Pacers come into the game with a 2-6 record while the Knicks are hot to start the new season with a 5-2 record.

