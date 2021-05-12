NBA Injuries: Nets' James Harden Status Against Spurs

James Harden will return for the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Brooklyn Nets (45-24) have had several important players in and out of the lineup all season but are the second seed in the Eastern Conference, and remain just two games behind the Philadelphia 76ers (after their loss against the Pacers on Tuesday) for the first seed.

Good news is on the horizon as against the San Antonio Spurs (33-35), James Harden will return to action for the first time in over a month, Shams Charania of the Atheltic reported on Wednesday.

The Brooklyn Nets have also officially listed Harden as probable for the game.

Harden came over to the Nets in a blockbuster trade this season that involved four teams, and has played in 34 games for the Nets averaging 25.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 11 assists per game.

The Nets are 6-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

