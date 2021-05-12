Sports Illustrated home
NBA Injuries: Nets' Kyrie Irving Status Against Spurs

Kyrie Irving is questionable against the Spurs on Wednesday.
Author:
Publish date:

Kyrie Irving took a blow to the face during Tuesday's contest between the Bulls and the Nets and had to leave the game. 

The video of the elbow he took from Bulls' Nikola Vucevic (not intentional) can be seen in a post below from SportsCenter.

Irving is listed on the Nets' injury report as questionable for their game against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. However, his fellow All-Star teammate James Harden has been upgraded to probable for the first time in over a month.

The Nets beat the Bulls in Chicago 115-107 (the win also helped the Pacers gain a four-game advantage over the Bulls to seal their fate as a playoff team), and the Nets remain just two games behind the 76ers for the first seed (the Pacers win over the 76ers helped the Nets). 

Currently, the Nets are 6-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

