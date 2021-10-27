Publish date:
NBA Injuries: Pascal Siakam's Status For The Pacers-Raptors Game
Pascal Siakam will not play in Wednesday's game between the Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors.
The Indiana Pacers are on the road to face the Toronto Raptors in Canada on Wednesday evening.
The team is coming off of a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night and has a 1-3 record.
Meanwhile, the Raptors are also 1-3.
The Pacers are lucky they will not have to face NBA Champion and former All-Star Pascal Siakam, who is out due to a shoulder injury he sustained last year that he is recovering from.
The status of Siakam for the game against the Pacers on Wednesday can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from Tony East of Forbes.
Siakam has yet to play in a game this season.
More on Siakam can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from Michael Grange of Sportsnet.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.