Pascal Siakam's Status For Raptors-Pacers Game

The Indiana Pacers are playing their second half of a back-to-back when they face the Toronto Raptors in Indiana on Saturday.

The Pacers lost their game on Friday night to the Brooklyn Nets to fall to 1-5 on the season.

They also lost to the Raptors 118-100 in Canada earlier in the week.

For the game, the Raptors will once again be without former All-Star Pascal Siakam who has yet to play this season.

His status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from Blake Murphy SportsNet 590 The Fan.

The Raptors are 3-3 this season.

