NBA Injuries: Taj Gibson's Official Status For Knicks-Pacers Game
Taj Gibson will play for the New York Knicks in their game against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.
The New York Knicks will have veteran forward Taj Gibson available when they visit the Pacers in Indiana on Wednesday evening in Indianapolis.
To start the new season the Knicks are off to a red-hot 5-2 start, while the Pacers have come out of the gate slow with a 2-6 record.
