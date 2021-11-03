Taj Gibson's Official Status For Knicks-Pacers Game

The New York Knicks will have veteran forward Taj Gibson available when they visit the Pacers in Indiana on Wednesday evening in Indianapolis.

The status of Gibson for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

To start the new season the Knicks are off to a red-hot 5-2 start, while the Pacers have come out of the gate slow with a 2-6 record.

