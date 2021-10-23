Victor Oladipo's Status For Miami Heat-Indiana Pacers Game

The Indiana Pacers will not have to play a familiar face on Saturday.

Two-time All-Star (both times with the Pacers) Victor Oladipo is now on the Miami Heat, but remains out due to his rehab for his knee.

The status of Oladipo and other Heat players for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Oladipo started last season on the Pacers, and then was traded to the Houston Rockets.

The Rockets then sent him to the Heat.

After four games on the Heat he underwent season-ending surgery and is still recovering.

