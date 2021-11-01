Caris LeVert's Official Status Announced For Spurs-Pacers Game

The Indiana Pacers will once again have Caris LeVert when they play the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night at home.

LeVert had missed the first six games of the season with a back injury, but made his season-debut on Saturday against the Toronto Raptors.

The status of LeVert for Monday's game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Pacers (1-6) come into the game on a four-game losing streak.

