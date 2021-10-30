Caris LeVert's Status For Raptors-Pacers game

The Indiana Pacers announced good news on Saturday night before they host the Toronto Raptors.

Caris LeVert is available to make his season debut after missing the first six games of the season with a back injury.

The announcement from the Pacers can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from their Twitter account.

The Pacers are 1-5 to start the season, and have lost three games in a row.

They lost to the Raptors in Canada 118-100 earlier in the week.

