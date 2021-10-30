Caris LeVert's Status For Raptors-Pacers game

Skip to main content
    October 30, 2021
    NBA Injury News: Caris LeVert's Shocking Status For Raptors-Pacers game
    NBA Injury News: Caris LeVert's Shocking Status For Raptors-Pacers game

    The Indiana Pacers have announced that Caris LeVert is available on Saturday night in the game between the Toronto Raptors and Indiana Pacers.
    The Indiana Pacers announced good news on Saturday night before they host the Toronto Raptors. 

    Caris LeVert is available to make his season debut after missing the first six games of the season with a back injury. 

    The announcement from the Pacers can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from their Twitter account.

    The Pacers are 1-5 to start the season, and have lost three games in a row. 

    They lost to the Raptors in Canada 118-100 earlier in the week.

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

