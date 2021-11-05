Jeremy Lamb's Status For Pacers-Trail Blazers Game

Publish date:
NBA Injury News: Jeremy Lamb's Surprising Status For Pacers-Trail Blazers Game
Jeremy Lamb is questionable for the game between the Indiana Pacers and Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.
Lamb has missed the last two games against the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks with an ankle injury.
Both of those games were wins, and the Pacers are in the middle of their first winning streak of the new season.
