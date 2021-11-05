Jeremy Lamb's Status For Pacers-Trail Blazers Game

Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    NBA Injury News: Jeremy Lamb's Surprising Status For Pacers-Trail Blazers Game
    NBA Injury News: Jeremy Lamb's Surprising Status For Pacers-Trail Blazers Game

    Jeremy Lamb is questionable for the game between the Indiana Pacers and Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.
    Jeremy Lamb is questionable for the game between the Indiana Pacers and Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.

    Jeremy Lamb is questionable for the game between the Indiana Pacers and Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. 

    The status of Lamb for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    Lamb has missed the last two games against the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks with an ankle injury.

    Both of those games were wins, and the Pacers are in the middle of their first winning streak of the new season. 

