Jrue Holiday's Status In Bucks-Pacers Game On Monday

The Milwaukee Bucks may be without one of their three best players when they face the Pacers in Indiana on Monday evening.

Jrue Holiday has been listed as doubtful due to a left ankle sprain (see tweet below from Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel).

Holiday got injured in the first game of the season against the Brooklyn Nets (which the Bucks won) and did not play in their next game against the Miami Heat (which they lost).

He did play on Saturday in their win against the San Antonio Spurs.

