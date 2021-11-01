Skip to main content
    November 1, 2021
    NBA Injury News: Malcolm Brogdon's Official Status Announced For Spurs-Pacers Game
    The Indiana Pacers will be without Malcolm Brogdon when they face the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night.
    USA TODAY Sports

    The Indiana Pacers will once again be without their star point guard when they host the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night. 

    Brogdon has missed the last two games against the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors (both losses) and will miss the game against the Spurs as well. 

    The status of Brogdon for the game on Monday night against the Spurs can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

