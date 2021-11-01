Malcolm Brogdon's Official Status Announced For Spurs-Pacers Game

The Indiana Pacers will once again be without their star point guard when they host the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night.

Brogdon has missed the last two games against the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors (both losses) and will miss the game against the Spurs as well.

The status of Brogdon for the game on Monday night against the Spurs can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Related stories on NBA basketball