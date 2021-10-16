Pacers Announce Caris LeVert Will Miss Time

On Saturday, the Indiana Pacers announced that star shooting guard Caris LeVert will miss at leas the first four games of the season.

The Tweet from the Pacers can be seen embedded below from the team's Twitter account.

"Caris LeVert will miss out first four regular season games and will be reevaluated on October 25, according to head coach Rick Carlisle," the Pacers Tweeted on Thursday.

On September 28 it was revealed by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that LeVert has a stress fracture in his back.

This is big news because last season, LeVert averaged 20.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.

The Pacers will play the Hornets, Wizards, Heat and Bucks over the first four games of the new season.

Related stories on NBA basketball