The Indiana Pacers Gave An Update On Injured T.J. Warren After They Beat The New York Knicks

The Indiana Pacers beat the New York Knicks 111-98 in Indianapolis on Wednesday evening.

The win improves the Pacers to a 3-6 record, and puts them on a two-game winning streak.

As for the Knicks they fall to 5-3.

After the game, the Pacers provided an update on T.J. Warren who has yet to play this season.

The update given by head coach Rick Carlisle can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Pacers.

