    • October 23, 2021
    NBA Injury News: Victor Oladipo's Status For Miami Heat-Indiana Pacers Game
    Victor Oladipo remains sidelined with injury rehab for his right knee. Therefore, the Indiana Pacers will not have to go up against their former All-Star shooting guard when they face the Miami Heat on Saturday.
    The Indiana Pacers will not have to play a familiar face on Saturday. 

    Two-time All-Star (both times with the Pacers) Victor Oladipo is now on the Miami Heat, but remains out due to his rehab for his knee. 

    The status of Oladipo and other Heat players for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

    Oladipo started last season on the Pacers, and then was traded to the Houston Rockets. 

    The Rockets then sent him to the Heat. 

    After four games on the Heat he underwent season-ending surgery and is still recovering. 

