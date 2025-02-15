NBA Insider Considers Pacers Major Threat to Celtics Chances to Repeat
The Indiana Pacers had a chance to shock the world last season. No one expected them to make the Eastern Conference Finals, but they did.
Taking on the Boston Celtics, they held fourth-quarter leads in three of the four games in that series. Had they been able to close those games out, they likely would have played for an NBA championship.
Of course, they weren't able to do that. Ultimately, they were swept by the Celtics, and Boston went on to win the title.
It was a disappointing finish to what was a great year. They brought back pretty much everyone from last year's roster in an attempt to make another deep run.
So far this season, they are fourth in the Eastern Conference. When they made their run last year, they finished sixth in the regular season.
One NBA insider believes that the Pacers could give the Celtics a run for their money this year when it comes to them repeating as champions.
According to Nick Goss of NBC Sports Boston, the Pacers should be looked at as a significant threat to the Celtics. In fact, he has them listed as the second-biggest threat to the Celtics.
He only has the East-leading Cleveland Cavaliers as a bigger threat to their chances to repeat. The Pacers have already beaten Boston in two of the three meetings they've had this season.
In order for the Pacers to be a real threat in the East, they need Pascal Siakam to keep playing like the All-Star that he is. He is shooting a career-high from beyond the 3-point line this season.
Indiana also needs Tyrese Haliburton to play more consistently. They need him to drive the ball more towards the rim and take some shots. He's shooting 69 percent from inside five feet.
The Pacers have one of the best benches in the NBA, too. That's part of what gives Boston so many fits. The depth of Indiana is what makes them such a threat to other teams in the East.
Staying healthy is the key for them to truly threaten Boston's chances of repeating as champions.
