NBA Insider Reveals Pacers Trade Target Could Remain With Current Team
The Indiana Pacers have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA. In their last 21 games, they have recorded a 15-6 record, which has boosted them into the top five in the Eastern Conference.
The Pacers have come a long way from the inconsistencies that plagued them at the start of the season. That appears to be behind them as they look to make another strong playoff run this season.
Indiana expects to make another deep playoff run, but before they get into that, it is clear that a change of the roster is necessary. The roster has improved internally over the past few months, but to truly compete in their conference, a significant change is needed.
While that is the case, the Pacers may have no shot at one of their top trade targets, Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson.
According to Brett Siegel of Clutch Points, he believes that Johnson will stay put in Brooklyn.
Johnson has been on the trading block for the past year or so, but Brooklyn has become reluctant to trade him due to the number of years left on his deal.
Although Johnson is on borrowed time in Brooklyn, and opposing teams are willing to give up first-round picks, they are hesitant to pull the trigger.
As things stand, Johnson is on his second year of a four-year deal. He is only 28 years old and is set to be an unrestricted free agent prior to the 2027-28 season, his age 31 season.
If the Nets wait to trade him before his free agency, the deals they would get now will become nonexistent as he reaches 30 years old.
If what Siegel says is true, Johnson's market next season will remain the same as it is now, considering that he stays healthy and his production is the same.
Johnson is making $22 million this season. Next season, it will dip to $20 million before returning to $22 million in the 2026-27 season.
Johnson is having a stellar year, averaging 19.4 points per game, 4.1 rebounds, 2.09 assists, and 0.8 steals while shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 41.9 percent on three while attempting 7.6 threes a game.
Johnson has played in 35 games and is averaging 32.3 minutes a night.
