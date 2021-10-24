Check Out The Photos Kyle Kuzma Posted To Instagram After The Wizards Beat The Pacers

    • October 24, 2021
    NBA Instagram: Check Out The Photos Kyle Kuzma Posted After The Washington Wizards Beat The Indiana Pacers
    Kyle Kuzma posted photos to Instagram after the Washington Wizards beat the Indiana Pacers.
    Kyle Kuzma posted several photos to Instagram on Friday evening after the Washington Wizards defeated the Indiana Pacers. 

    The post on Instagram can be seen embedded below from Kuzma's account. 

    The fifth-year forward in his first season with the Wizards after starting his career with the Los Angeles Lakers the last four years. 

    He had 26 points, 11 rebounds and the Wizards got a win in his first ever home game as a member of the team. 

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

