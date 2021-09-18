Former Pacers All-Star Oladipo Wished Harden A Happy Birthday

NBA Instagram: Look What Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Posted For Brooklyn Nets James Harden’s Birthday
James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets celebrated his birthday last month, and former Indiana Pacers All-Star who now plays for the Miami Heat Victor Oladipo shared a post on Instagram for Harden's birthday.
James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets turned 32 years old last month on August 26, and Victor Oladipo of the Miami Heat wished the NBA All-Star a happy birthday on Instagram on August 29.
The post of Oladipo and Harden from Oladipo's Instagram account can be seen embedded below.
Oladipo said in the caption: "More Life Bro. Appreciate The Hospitality."
The location of the photo was at the "Thirteen Restaurant By James Harden" in Houston, Texas.
Oladipo and Harden were both involved in the massive three-team trade that took place during the season that sent Oladipo from the Indiana Pacers to the Houston Rockets and Harden from the Rockets to the Brooklyn Nets.
