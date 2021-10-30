Malcolm Brogdon's Status For Raptors-Pacers Game

Malcolm Brogdon has been listed as doubtful for the game between the Toronto Raptors and Indiana Pacers on Saturday night.

Brogdon was the leader in points per game for the Pacers through the first five games of the season, but missed last game against the Brooklyn Nets with a hamstring injury.

The Pacers have lost three straight, and are 1-5 to start the season, and have injuries all over their roster to start the new season.

