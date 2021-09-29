Thanasis Antetokounmpo Comments On Torrey Craig's Post

September 29, 2021
NBA Milwaukee Bucks: Check Out What Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother Thanasis Commented On Torrey Craig's Instagram Post

Thanasis Antetokounmpo (brother of Giannis), commented on Torrey Craig's Instagram post. Antetokounmpo plays for the Milwaukee Bucks, and Craig is entering his first season with the Pacers.
Thanasis Antetokounmpo (brother of Giannis), commented on Torrey Craig's Instagram post. Antetokounmpo plays for the Milwaukee Bucks, and Craig is entering his first season with the Pacers.

After playing for the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns last season, Torrey Craig is entering his first season in Indiana with the Pacers. 

A photo Craig posted to his Instagram account on Monday can be seen embedded in a post below. 

Craig played for the Suns during the NBA Finals, but during the regular season he spent time in Milwaukee. 

Therefore, it comes as no surprise that Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother Thanasis commented on Craig's post on Instagram. 

The comment from Antetokounmpo can be seen in a screenshot that is embedded below. 

Screenshot captured of Thanasis Anteotkounmpo's Instagram comment on Torrey Craig's Instagram post. 

