NBA Mock Draft Has Pacers Taking Kai Jones

In an NBA mock draft from NBADraft.net, they have the Indiana Pacers taking Kai Jones.

The latest update for mock drafts on NBADraft.net has the Indiana Pacers taking Kai Jones, a center from Texas.

Ironically, the pacers drafted a center by the name of Myles Turner from Texas in 2015.

The NBA Draft will be on Thursday, July 29th.

Jones had a solid year, averaging 8.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and shooting 58% FG during his sophomore season in Austin, Texas, with the Longhorns.

