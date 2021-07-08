NBA News: 11 Years Ago Today Lakers' LeBron James Did This

11-years ago on Thursday, LeBron James infamously announced his decision to join the Miami Heat.

Thursday marked the 11th anniversary of LeBron James announcing his decision to join the Miami Heat.

The Tweet remembering the night can be seen in a post that is embedded below from Bleacher Report.

James had spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and joined the Miami Heat for four seasons where he went to the NBA Finals every year, and won his first two championships.

