NBA News: 76ers' Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid Status Against Magic

The 76ers will sit Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid with injuries on Sunday against the Magic.

The Philadelphia 76ers already have the number one seed in the Eastern Conference locked up, and while they still do not know who they will play in the first round of the playoffs, their last game of the regular season is meaningless.

There is not much reason for their leading players to play for their last game of the regular season, so the 76ers are resting several key players.

All-Stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid will also miss the game due to injuries, and their status can be seen in two posts below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The 76ers are 6.5-point favorites over the Magic, according to FanDuel.

