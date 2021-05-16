NBA News: 76ers' Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid Status Against Magic
The 76ers will sit Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid with injuries on Sunday against the Magic.
The Philadelphia 76ers already have the number one seed in the Eastern Conference locked up, and while they still do not know who they will play in the first round of the playoffs, their last game of the regular season is meaningless.
There is not much reason for their leading players to play for their last game of the regular season, so the 76ers are resting several key players.
All-Stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid will also miss the game due to injuries, and their status can be seen in two posts below from FantasyLabs NBA.
More on the 76ers and the game can be read here.
The 76ers are 6.5-point favorites over the Magic, according to FanDuel.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS BEAT RAPTORS: The Indiana Pacers beat the Toronto Raptors 125-113 on Sunday afternoon, and the win gives them the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. They will play the Charlotte hornets in Indiana for the first play-in game on Tuesday. CLICK HERE.
- PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
- RUSS MAKES NBA HISTORY: Russell Westbrook and the Wizards lost to the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday, but Westbrook got his 182nd career triple-double, the new NBA record. CLICK HERE.
- BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE