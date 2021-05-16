NBA News: 76ers' Starting Lineup Against Magic
The 76ers will close out their season against the Magic.
The Philadelphia 76ers are the number one seed in the Eastern Conference, and that is set and stone on the last day of the NBA's regular season.
Therefore, their game with the Orlando Magic is meaningless for both teams.
The Magic are in full-on rebuilding mode after they traded players such as Aaron Gordon and Nikola Vucevic. The 76ers are gearing up for a huge post-season run as the number one team in the Eastern Conference.
The starting lineup for the 76ers can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.
More on the 76ers and the game can be read here.
The 76ers are 6-point favorites against the Magic in Philadelphia on Sunday, according to FanDuel.
