NBA News: Anthony Davis Updated Status Against Pelicans in Massive Game

Anthony Davis is a game-time decision on Sunday against the Pelicans.

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Indiana Pacers 122-115 in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday.

After missing the game prior, Anthony Davis returned against the Pacers and had a team-high 28 points. However, in their final regular-season game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Davis is a game-time decision.

His status can be seen in a post from Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet below.

"Anthony Davis is a game-time decision with shoulder soreness, though Vogel said they expect him to play." Trudell Tweeted pre-game.

To get the sixth seed, the Lakers will need to beat the Pelicans and hope the Portland Trail Blazers lose to the Denver Nuggets.

The Lakers are favored by 8.5-points, according to FanDuel.

