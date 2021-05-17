Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search

NBA News: Anthony Davis Updated Status Against Pelicans in Massive Game

Anthony Davis is a game-time decision on Sunday against the Pelicans.
Author:
Publish date:

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Indiana Pacers 122-115 in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday.

After missing the game prior, Anthony Davis returned against the Pacers and had a team-high 28 points. However, in their final regular-season game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Davis is a game-time decision.

His status can be seen in a post from Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet below.

"Anthony Davis is a game-time decision with shoulder soreness, though Vogel said they expect him to play." Trudell Tweeted pre-game.

To get the sixth seed, the Lakers will need to beat the Pelicans and hope the Portland Trail Blazers lose to the Denver Nuggets.

The Lakers are favored by 8.5-points, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS BEAT RAPTORS: The Indiana Pacers beat the Toronto Raptors 125-113 on Sunday afternoon, and the win gives them the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. They will play the Charlotte hornets in Indiana for the first play-in game on Tuesday. CLICK HERE.
  • PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
  • RUSS MAKES NBA HISTORY: Russell Westbrook and the Wizards lost to the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday, but Westbrook got his 182nd career triple-double, the new NBA record. CLICK HERE.
  • BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE

USATSI_16012664_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoff Implications: Hornets, Wizards and Pacers

USATSI_16008968_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Damian Lillard and Trail Blazers Can Send LeBron and Lakers to the Play-in

USATSI_15813081_168388303_lowres
News

NBA News: Anthony Davis Updated Status Against Pelicans in Massive Game

USATSI_16064731_168388303_lowres
News

NBA News: Lakers' LeBron James Official Status Against Pelicans in Big Game

USATSI_16077353_168388303_lowres
News

NBA News: Clippers' Starting Lineup Against the Thunder

USATSI_15733179_168388303_lowres
News

NBA News: Clippers' Kawhi Leonard and Paul George Status Against Thunder

USATSI_16004599_168388303_lowres
News

NBA News: Nets and Cavs' Starting Lineups

USATSI_15924214_168388303_lowres
News

NBA News: Heat's Available Players Against Pistons

USATSI_16019499_168388303_lowres
News

NBA News: Hawks' Starting Lineup Against Rockets