NBA News: Anthony Davis Updated Status Against Pelicans in Massive Game
The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Indiana Pacers 122-115 in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday.
After missing the game prior, Anthony Davis returned against the Pacers and had a team-high 28 points. However, in their final regular-season game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Davis is a game-time decision.
His status can be seen in a post from Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet below.
"Anthony Davis is a game-time decision with shoulder soreness, though Vogel said they expect him to play." Trudell Tweeted pre-game.
To get the sixth seed, the Lakers will need to beat the Pelicans and hope the Portland Trail Blazers lose to the Denver Nuggets.
The Lakers are favored by 8.5-points, according to FanDuel.
- PACERS BEAT RAPTORS: The Indiana Pacers beat the Toronto Raptors 125-113 on Sunday afternoon, and the win gives them the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. They will play the Charlotte hornets in Indiana for the first play-in game on Tuesday. CLICK HERE.
- PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
- RUSS MAKES NBA HISTORY: Russell Westbrook and the Wizards lost to the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday, but Westbrook got his 182nd career triple-double, the new NBA record. CLICK HERE.
- BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE