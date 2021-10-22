Bradley Beal's Injury Status For Pacers-Wizards Game

Publish date:
NBA News: Bradley Beal's Injury Status In Question For Pacers-Wizards Game
Bradley Beal has been listed as questionable for Friday's game between the Indiana Pacers and Washington Wizards.
The Indiana Pacers and Washington Wizards will square off on Wednesday evening in Washington D.C.
The Wizards come into the game 1-0 after beating the Toronto Raptors, while the Pacers come in 0-1 after blowing a 23-point lead to the Charlotte Hornets.
The status of All-Star Bradley Beal is questionable (right hip contusion) and the tweet with the injury report from the Wizards can be seen embedded below.
Beal averaged 31.2 points per game (second to only Steph Curry) last season.
