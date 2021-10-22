    • October 22, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    NBA News: Bradley Beal's Official Injury Status Announced For Pacers-Wizards Game
    Publish date:

    NBA News: Bradley Beal's Official Injury Status Announced For Pacers-Wizards Game

    Bradley Beal will miss the first home game of the season due to injury for the Washington Wizards when they host the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.
    Author:

    Bradley Beal will miss Friday night's game between the Indiana Pacers and Washington Wizards in Washington D.C.

    The status of Beal can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The Wizards are playing their first home game of the season after beating the Raptors in Toronto earlier in the week to start 1-0. 

    Beal was second in the NBA in points per game last season (31.3 PPG). 

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

    USATSI_16993846_168388303_lowres
    News

    Bradley Beal's Official Injury Status Announced For Pacers-Wizards Game

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16960099_168388303_lowres
    News

    Update On Bradley Beal's Status For Friday's Pacers-Wizards Showdown

    23 minutes ago
    USATSI_12379511_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers Potentially Out Of Ben Simmons Sweepstakes

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16993372_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out LaMelo Ball's Unique Outfit After The Hornets Beat The Pacers

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_10787568_168388303_lowres
    News

    Former Pacers Star Lance Stephenson Is Reportedly Entering The G-League Draft

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16993851_168388303_lowres
    News

    Bradley Beal's Injury Status For Pacers-Wizards Game

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16992807_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out What Bradley Beal Tweeted Before The Pacers-Wizards Game

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_11472262_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Reggie Miller's Reaction To Making The NBA 75 Team

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_16960053_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers Visit The Wizards On Friday

    7 hours ago