Indiana Pacers And Brooklyn Nets Officially Announce Their Trade

    • October 6, 2021
    NBA News: Brooklyn Nets And Indiana Pacers Officially Announce Trade
    Publish date:

    The Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers both announced the trade the two teams made.
    Author:
    On Wednesday, the Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers both Tweeted out the official details of the trade the two teams made. 

    The Tweet from the Pacers can be seen embedded below, and the announcement from their website can be read here. 

    The Tweet from the Nets can be seen embedded below from their Twitter account, and the announcement from their website can be read here. 

    Trade details: 

    Nets: acquire Edmund Sumner and 2025 second round pick (via Miami Heat)

    Pacers: acquire draft rights to Juan Pablo Vaulet 

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the trade on Tuesday evening, and he reported that the Nets will waive Sumner, who is out for the season with an Achilles injury. 

    The Tweet from Wojnarowski can be seen embedded below. 

    Related stories on NBA basketball

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Could The Pacers Really Bring Back Lance?: Lance Stephenson has worked out for NBA teams recently, and it appears as if he is trying to make a return to the NBA. One report says the Indiana Pacers could look to bring him back. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

