Sumner Gets Waived By Brooklyn

    October 10, 2021
    NBA News: Brooklyn Nets Officially Waive This Player
    The Brooklyn Nets officially waived Edmond Sumner who they got in a trade with the Indiana Pacers last week.
    On Sunday, the Brooklyn Nets have officially waived Edmond Sumner, and Brian Lewis of the New York Post shared the news in a Tweet that is embedded below. 

    Sumner is out for the season with an Achilles injury, and the Nets had acquired him in a trade with the Indiana Pacers last week. 

    The official announcement of last week's trade can be seen embedded below from the Nets. 

    Sumner is 25 years old and had spent his four-year NBA career with the Pacers. 

    Last season he averaged a career high 7.1 points and 1.8 rebounds in 53 games with the Pacers. 

