NBA News: Bulls Announce Coby White Underwent Shoulder Surgery

Coby White has undergone shoulder surgery, the Chicago Bulls announced on Thursday evening.

The Chicago Bulls have announced that guard Coby White underwent successful surgery on his shoulder on Thursday.

The team made the announcement on Twitter on Thursday afternoon, and the Tweet from the Bulls can be seen in a post below.

According to the Bulls, White suffered the injury last weekend and will be re-evaluated in four months.

In 69 games, White averaged 15.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.

The Bulls, however, missed the NBA Playoffs.

Related stories on NBA basketball