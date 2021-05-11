NBA News: Celtics' Starting Lineup Against Heat

The Boston Celtics play the Miami Heat in Boston on Tuesday.

The Boston Celtics shared awful news on Monday that All-Star Jaylen Brown would miss the remainder of the season with wrist surgery.

The day before, they lost 130-124 in Miami to the Heat (they did make it competitive after trailing by 26 points at halftime).

On Tuesday, the two teams meet again in Boston, and the Celtics are 1.5-point underdogs, according to FanDuel.

The entire starting lineup for the Celtics can be seen below in a post from Fantasy NBA.

There is a tight window between the Celtics and Heat, for who could finish in the play-in tournament. As the Celtics are the seventh seed and the Heat are the sixth seed, two games separate the two teams.

A win for the Celtics on Tuesday would make the Heat's advantage just one game.



