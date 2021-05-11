NBA News: Celtics' Starting Lineup Against Heat
The Boston Celtics play the Miami Heat in Boston on Tuesday.
The Boston Celtics shared awful news on Monday that All-Star Jaylen Brown would miss the remainder of the season with wrist surgery.
The day before, they lost 130-124 in Miami to the Heat (they did make it competitive after trailing by 26 points at halftime).
On Tuesday, the two teams meet again in Boston, and the Celtics are 1.5-point underdogs, according to FanDuel.
The entire starting lineup for the Celtics can be seen below in a post from Fantasy NBA.
There is a tight window between the Celtics and Heat, for who could finish in the play-in tournament. As the Celtics are the seventh seed and the Heat are the sixth seed, two games separate the two teams.
A win for the Celtics on Tuesday would make the Heat's advantage just one game.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE
- PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
- RUSS MAKES NBA HISTORY: Russell Westbrook and the Wizards lost to the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday, but Westbrook got his 182nd career triple-double, the new NBA record. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS GET MUCH NEEDED VICTORY: The Pacers beat the Cavs 111-102 on Monday night in Cleveland, and the win had them regain the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference after the Wizards fell to the Hawks in Atlanta on the same night. CLICK HERE.