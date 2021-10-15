    • October 15, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    NBA News: Check Out The Awesome Photo The Pacers Tweeted Of Myles Turner
    Publish date:

    NBA News: Check Out The Awesome Photo The Pacers Tweeted Of Myles Turner

    The Indiana Pacers sent out a Tweet with a photo of Myles Turner.
    Author:

    On Friday, the Indiana Pacers Tweeted out an awesome photo of star center Myles Turner. 

    The photo the Pacers Tweeted can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the team's Twitter account. 

    Turner is entering his seventh season in the NBA (all with the Pacers), and was the 11th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. 

    Last season, the former University of Texas star averaged 12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. 

    He also led the NBA in blocks per game (3.4 BPG) for the second time in his career. 

    The Pacers begin their season on the road against the Charlotte Hornets on October 20. 

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Could The Pacers Really Bring Back Lance?: Lance Stephenson has worked out for NBA teams recently, and it appears as if he is trying to make a return to the NBA. One report says the Indiana Pacers could look to bring him back. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

    USATSI_13720354_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out The Awesome Photo The Pacers Tweeted Of Myles Turner

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_15666060_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Philadelphia 76ers Are Reportedly Not Interested In Pacers Package For Ben Simmons

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16105759_168388303_lowres-2
    News

    NBA News: Possible First Look At The Indiana Pacers New Uniform?

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_15843498_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out What Myles Turner Posted On Instagram After The Pacers Beat The Grizzlies

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_16064188_168388303_lowres
    News

    Could Caris LeVert Be An All-Star This Season?

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_16927876_168388303_lowres
    News

    Former Pacers Star Shares Strong Feelings About Deontay Wilder After Tyson Fury Fight

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_16948918_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out The Game-Winning Shot By Lamb

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_16125309_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers Will Pay Ellis More Than 100 NBA Players Will Make Next Season

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_16911688_168388303_lowres
    News

    Ja Morant's Status For Pacers-Grizzlies Game

    Oct 13, 2021