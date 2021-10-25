Check Out The Custom Kobe Bryant Shoes Myles Turner Will Wear In The Bucks-Pacers Game On Monday Evening

    • October 25, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    NBA News: Check Out The Custom Kobe Bryant Shoes This Player Will Wear In The Bucks-Pacers Game On Monday Evening
    Publish date:

    NBA News: Check Out The Custom Kobe Bryant Shoes This Player Will Wear In The Bucks-Pacers Game On Monday Evening

    The Indiana Pacers tweeted out a photo of the Kobe Bryant shoes that Myles Turner will be wearing on Monday evening against the Milwaukee Bucks.
    Author:

    Myles Turner will be wearing an awesome pair of custom Kobe Bryant shoes on Monday evening when the Indiana Pacers host the Milwaukee Bucks. 

    The photo of the shoes can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Pacers. 

    The Pacers lost all three games they played to the Milwaukee Bucks last season. 

    They are coming off of their first win of the new season on Saturday night against the Miami Heat in Indianapolis. 

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

    USATSI_15490784_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out The Custom Kobe Bryant Shoes Myles Turner Will Wear In The Bucks-Pacers Game On Monday Evening

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_14136485_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out The Hilarious Video The Bucks Posted Before Their Matchup With The Pacers

    10 minutes ago
    USATSI_13421580_168388303_lowres
    News

    T.J. Warren's Status For The Bucks-Pacers Game On Monday

    15 minutes ago
    USATSI_16987771_168388303_lowres
    News

    Jrue Holiday's Status In Bucks-Pacers Game On Monday

    24 minutes ago
    USATSI_16987977_168388303_lowres
    News

    Brook Lopez's Status For The Bucks-Pacers Game On Monday Night

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16064188_168388303_lowres
    News

    Caris LeVert's Status For The Bucks-Pacers Game

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17001062_168388303_lowres-2
    News

    Chris Duarte Has Been Sensational And The Warriors And Others Passed On Him

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16376686_168388303_lowres
    News

    How Will Bucks-Pacers Game Go?

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17000329_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Jimmy Butler Said After The Miami Heat Lost To The Indiana Pacers

    6 hours ago