NBA News: Check Out The Indiana Pacers New Uniforms
The Indiana Pacers released their new City Edition Uniforms on Monday.
The Indiana Pacers have released their City Edition Uniforms on Monday, and they can be seen embedded below in a tweet from the team.
Each year the alternate uniforms for all 30 NBA teams just seem to get better and better.
The Pacers have gotten off to a slow start this season (1-6 record) and are in the middle of a four-game losing streak.
They will host the San Antonio Spurs on Monday evening in Indianapolis.
