Check Out The Photo Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Pacers

    • October 26, 2021
    NBA News: Check Out The Photo Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted
    NBA News: Check Out The Photo Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted

    Giannis Antetokounmpo tweeted out a photo after the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.
    Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points, ten rebounds and nine assists on Monday night during the Milwaukee Bucks 119-109 win over the Indiana Pacers. 

    The game was their third straight on the road. 

    They ended their trip winning the past two games over the Pacers and San Antonio Spurs. 

    The first game of the trip they lost in Miami to the Heat. 

    After the win on Monday in Indianapolis, Antetokounmpo tweeted a photo of him and his brother Thanasis. 

    The photo can be seen in a post that is embedded below from his Twitter account. 

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

