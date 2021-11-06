Check Out The Photo Lance Stephenson Tweeted In His G-League Jersey

Publish date:
NBA News: Check Out The Photo Lance Stephenson Tweeted In His Denver Nuggets' G-League Jersey
Former NBA star Lance Stephenson is playing for the Denver Nuggets G-League team.
Lance Stephenson sent out a tweet on Friday, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.
Stephenson is in his jersey for the Grand Rapids Gold (G-League team of the Denver Nuggets).
He is most known for his time on the Indiana Pacers (two stints) and most recently played for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018.
He is 31-years-old and was the 13th overall pick in the G-League draft last month.
