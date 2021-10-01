Check Out What Former Pacers Star Oladipo Retweeted

On Thursday, the Miami Heat's owner Micky Arison sent out a Tweet and his Tweet can be seen in a post that is embedded below.

Arison's Tweet had a photo included, and the caption said, "we have room for more," and he also added four championship trophy emojis.

The Heat have won three championships (2006, 2012 and 2013).

Former Indiana Pacers All-Star Victor Oladipo, who now plays for the Miami Heat, retweeted the Tweet from Arison on Thursday.

In 33 games for the Pacers, Houston Rockets and Heat last season, Oladipo averaged 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

Back in May, the two-time All-Star had season-ending surgery on his right quadriceps tendon.



