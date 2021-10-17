Check Out The Photos On Instagram Of Myles Turner Coaching Prison Inmates In A Basketball Game

The Indiana Pacers took a team trip to Putnamville Correctional Facility last week, and Myles Turner posted photos to Instagram from the day.

The post from Turner's Instagram can be seen embedded below.

Turner's caption said: "The other day I had the privilege of accompanying my team to the Putnamville Correctional Facility to have a round table talk with a few of the inmates and gained some everlasting perspective I also had the pleasure of coaching them in a intramural pickup game. Unforgettable experience to say the least!

Special s/o to @werepjustice@scottbudnick1 @thelastmileorg for the experience!"



The post from the Pacers about their visit can be seen in a Tweet below.

