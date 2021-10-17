Publish date:
NBA News: Check Out The Photos On Instagram Of Myles Turner Coaching Prison Inmates In A Basketball Game
The Indiana Pacers visited Putnamville Correctional Facility in Indiana last week, and Myles Turner posted photos to Instagram from the day.
The Indiana Pacers took a team trip to Putnamville Correctional Facility last week, and Myles Turner posted photos to Instagram from the day.
The post from Turner's Instagram can be seen embedded below.
Turner's caption said: "The other day I had the privilege of accompanying my team to the Putnamville Correctional Facility to have a round table talk with a few of the inmates and gained some everlasting perspective I also had the pleasure of coaching them in a intramural pickup game. Unforgettable experience to say the least!
Special s/o to @werepjustice@scottbudnick1 @thelastmileorg for the experience!"
The post from the Pacers about their visit can be seen in a Tweet below.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.