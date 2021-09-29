Here's The Photos That Indiana Pacers Star Myles Turner Tweeted On Tuesday

Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers sent out a Tweet on Tuesday with photos from Indiana Pacers media day and the Tweet from Turner can be seen in a post that is embedded below.
Turner also cited the camera work from Trevor Ruszkowski (@Bohvyn).
The Pacers will kick off their season next month (October 20) against the Hornets in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Turner led the NBA in blocks per game for the second time in his career last season (3.4 BPG).
