Former Pacers Star Lance Stephenson Sent Out A Tweet On Monday

Former Indiana Pacers star Lance Stephenson sent out a Tweet on Monday with a video of him making a jump shot.
The Tweet with the video can be seen in a post that is embedded below from his Twitter account.
The 31 year old has not played in the NBA since the 2018-19 season, but on September 2, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Stephenson worked out for the Dallas Mavericks.
The Tweet from earlier this month from Charania can be seen embedded below.
