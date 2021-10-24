Check Out What Bradley Beal Tweeted After The Wizards Beat The Pacers

The Washington Wizards did not have All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal in the lineup on Friday, because he was out with an injury.

However, led by Spencer Dinwiddie and Kyle Kuzma they still were able to beat the Indiana Pacers 135-134 in an overtime thriller.

After the game, Beal sent out a tweet, and his post can be seen embedded below.

The Wizards are now 2-0 after wins over the Toronto Raptors and Pacers.

