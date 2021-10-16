Check Out What Former Pacers All-Star Victor Oladipo Tweeted

    • October 16, 2021
    NBA News: Check Out What Miami Heat Star Victor Oladipo Tweeted
    Miami Heat star Victor Oladipo sent out a Tweet on Friday. Oladipo was a two-time NBA All-Star with the Indiana Pacers.
    Victor Oladipo sent out a Tweet on Friday, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. 

    The two-time NBA All-Star is on the Miami Heat, but has also played for the Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder, Indiana Pacers and Houston Rockets. 

    He was the second pick in the 2013 NBA Draft out of Indiana University. 

    He played three seasons for the Hoosiers before the Magic selected him. 

    After spending three seasons in Orlando, he spent one season in Oklahoma City and then burst into stardom in Indiana. 

    Last year, he played for the Pacers, then was traded to the Rockets and then was traded to the Heat. 

    He averaged 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game for the three teams. 

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Could The Pacers Really Bring Back Lance?: Lance Stephenson has worked out for NBA teams recently, and it appears as if he is trying to make a return to the NBA. One report says the Indiana Pacers could look to bring him back. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

