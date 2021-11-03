Check Out What Former Pacers Star Victor Oladipo Tweeted

Victor Oladipo sent out a tweet at the end of the game between the Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday evening.

The tweet can be seen in a post that is embedded below from his Twitter account.

The Heat advanced to 6-1 with the 125-110 win over the Mavs, and Oladipo has yet to even play this season.

Therefore, whenever they get the two-time All-Star back to full health he will be a huge addition to the team.

Oladipo was a rising superstar for the Indiana Pacers for several years, but injuries have slowed down his promising career.

Last season playing for the Pacers, Houston Rockets and Heat, he averaged 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, but his season was cut short due to surgery.

Related stories on NBA basketball