Former Pacers Players Waived By Pistons

Publish date:
NBA News: Detroit Pistons Reportedly Waive Three Players Including Former Duke And Michigan Stars
According to James Edwards III, the Detroit Pistons have waived Derrick Walton, Cassius Stanley and Jared Cunningham. Stanley played his college basketball at Duke and was drafted by the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the 2020 NBA Draft.
According to The Athletic's James Edwards III, the Detroit Pistons are waiving three players.
The Tweet from Edwards III can be seen embedded below.
Edwards reported that they cut Derrick Walton, Jared Cunningham and Cassius Stanley.
Stanley played the 2019-20 season at Duke, and then was drafted by the Indiana Pacers in the 2020 NBA Draft.
Meanwhile, Walton was a star for Michigan in 2017, and after going undrafted in the 2017 NBA Draft, he's had several stints in the NBA.
Edwards III notes that the Pistons G-League is still possible for all three players.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Could The Pacers Really Bring Back Lance?: Lance Stephenson has worked out for NBA teams recently, and it appears as if he is trying to make a return to the NBA. One report says the Indiana Pacers could look to bring him back. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.